Government called on to invest in haematology services at UHK

The Government is being called on to invest in haematology services at University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims patients are being denied, or delayed in receiving, essential chemotherapy care due to limitations at Cork University Hospital.

He says patients with blood cancer should be treated in UHK.

Deputy Daly says the Government must address under-investment in UHK, adding action is needed to address the deficiencies in the haematology services.

He says these include providing the correct equipment and recruiting laboratory staff.