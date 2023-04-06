Good Friday Hospice walks taking place across Kerry tomorrow

The Kerry Hospice foundation will be hosting their annual Good Friday walks across the county tomorrow.

Over 20 walks will take place across the Kingdom, with all proceeds raised going to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

A number of towns and villages in the county begin their Kerry Hospice Foundation Good Friday walks at 10 am.

These include – Killorglin, which begins at the Library Plaza;

St Patrick’s Hall is the starting point for the walk in Listowel; The Spa/Fenit walk sets of from the Tankard.

The annual Ted Moynihan walk in Tralee starts in front of the Grand Hotel.

Rossbeigh Beach is the starting point for the Glenbeigh walk.

With the Milltown walk setting off from the Muintir Na Tíre Hall in the town Square.

There’s a 10.30 start for the Killarney Good Friday walk, which begins at the Garden Restaurant at Muckross House; While it’s also a 10.30 start in Kilcummin, which sets off from the Kilcummin Recreational Hall.

The annual Castleisland Good Friday morning hospice walks begins at 11am from the new library car park;

It’s also an 11am start across South Kerry – The Waterville walk sets off from the IRD carpark;

The Cahersiveen walk begins at the community centre; Portmagee community centre is the starting point for the Portmagee walk; In Valentia the walk begins at the football field; while the Ballinskelligs walk sets off from the local community centre.

It’s an 11am start at the Inch Beach car park for the Inch walk; The Glen Day Care Centre is the starting point for the Glen walk.

The Lixnaw walk sets off from the Church at 11am and it’s also an 11am start in Ballyheigue, setting off from the Castlegate.

The final Good Friday walk is in Ballyduff and sets off from Cashen Pier at 5pm.

The Tarbert hospice walk will take place on Saturday the 15th of April, and begins at 10.30am at Tarbert Comprehensive.