News

Global IT outage impacts businesses in Kerry

Jul 19, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
The global IT outage has had an impact on some businesses in Kerry.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says none of its members have reported problems.

However, Tralee Chamber Alliance says some members are affected.

Colette O'Connor is chair of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

She says some companies in Tralee are dealing with queries resulting from the huge impact on multinationals.

The Leap card app and TFI Live for public transport users are also affected.

However, onboard fare payments are operating as usual.

LocalLink Kerry says people with sufficient credit on their Leap cards can avail of their public transport services.

Those relying on the app to top up their Leap cards will need to pay cash to the bus driver until the outage has been fixed.

