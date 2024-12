The road outside Glenflesk has reopened.

The road closed this morning following a fatal crash on the main Killarney-Cork road at around 7.30am.

The vehicle went up in flames as a result of impact.

The sole occupant of the car, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene and a formal identification is pending.

The local Coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Gardaí carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.