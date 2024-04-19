Advertisement
News

Gleneagle and Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry announce partnership

Apr 19, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Gleneagle and Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry announce partnership
Billy Naughton, (left), CEO Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry presenting Patrick O’Donoghue, (2nd left ), CEO of The Gleneagle with the keys to a Citroen C5X earlier this week. Also pictured: Shane O’Driscoll, Head of Event Management and Operations at The Gleneagle and Jimmy O’Sullivan, Sales Manager at Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Share this article

The Gleneagle in Killarney and Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry have announced a new partnership.

The Gleneagle has a new Citroen C5X from the local car dealers that will transport the hotel’s VIPs and international stars to and from the hotel.

CEO of The Gleneagle, Patrick O’Donoghue says this shows their ongoing commitment to providing guests with the highest standards of innovation and customer service,

Advertisement

Jimmy O'Sullivan, Sales Manager at Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry, says they are committed to excellence and we believe this collaboration reflects our shared values and commitment to quality.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Workshop to help businesses be more resilient to cyber-attacks to take place in Tralee
Advertisement
Gardaí investigating alleged criminal damage and assault at Castleisland business premises
Labour Ireland South candidate says EU bill is positive step towards tackling homelessness
Advertisement

Recommended

Workshop to help businesses be more resilient to cyber-attacks to take place in Tralee
Gardaí investigating alleged criminal damage and assault at Castleisland business premises
Labour Ireland South candidate says EU bill is positive step towards tackling homelessness
4 changes to Kerry team
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus