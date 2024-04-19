Gleneagle and Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry announce partnership

The Gleneagle in Killarney and Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry have announced a new partnership.

The Gleneagle has a new Citroen C5X from the local car dealers that will transport the hotel’s VIPs and international stars to and from the hotel.

CEO of The Gleneagle, Patrick O’Donoghue says this shows their ongoing commitment to providing guests with the highest standards of innovation and customer service,

Jimmy O'Sullivan, Sales Manager at Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry, says they are committed to excellence and we believe this collaboration reflects our shared values and commitment to quality.