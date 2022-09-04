Advertisement
Glenbeigh and Rossbeigh community express condolences to family of Jack de Bromhead

Sep 4, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The organisers of the Glenbeigh Races where a 13-year-old jockey died in an accident have said they and the whole community are devastated by the boy's death.

Jack de Bromhead, son of champion trainer Henry de Bromhead, died in a horse-racing accident at the event in mid-Kerry yesterday evening.

The talented young jockey was taking part in the flapper races on Rossbeigh beach, part of the popular two-day race meeting held annually.

Jack received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

The races have been cancelled following the tragedy.

David O’Sullivan is a member of the Glenbeigh Races committee.

Local councillor Michael Cahill says he will never forget the grief expressed as people gathered on Rossbeigh beach last evening to mourn the tragedy.

