Geriatrician calls for dedicated ER unit for older people at UHK

A leading geriatrician is calling for University Hospital Kerry to develop a dedicated unit within its emergency department for older people.

Professor Rose Ann Kenny is geriatrician and director of the Mercer's Institute for Successful Ageing at St James's Hospital, Dublin.

Professor Kenny says older people find it difficult to navigate busy emergency systems, and fear noise and discomfort when sick.

She says dedicated spaces in American ERs have shown to be cost-beneficial and to have reduced admissions.

She admits such units would require additional resources including the training of staff.

However, Professor Kenny says it would ultimately prove to be a cost-saving measure.

She suggests that hospitals in Kerry and Mayo - counties with the highest percentage of older people - should look at developing such units.