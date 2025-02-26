Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel crowned SuperValu Store of the Year 2025

A North Kerry shop has been crowned SuperValu Store of the Year 2025.

Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel beat eleven other finalists from across the country to take the honour.

The finalists were audited and adjudicated by independent judge and retail consultant Paul Ellison.

He found that the store had outstanding fresh food offerings, food leadership and quality, people management, sustainability, and community involvement.

Mr Ellison particularly commended Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel for its strong community engagement, particularly its dedication to the local area through GAA sponsorship.

The store also took home the award for ‘Best Large Store of the Year’ at the SuperValu National Conference, held at The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Garvey's Supervalu Listowel previously won the Supermarket of the Year title at the Retail Excellence Ireland (REI) Award and the Centra Newcastlewest store has been named Centra Store of the Year.

Upon receiving the award, store owner Jim Garvey expressed his appreciation for the hardworking team and loyal customers, saying "I am honoured to receive both awards, which reflect our dedicated team's hard work and commitment throughout the year. This achievement wouldn’t be possible without them. At Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel, we prioritise quality, value, and exceptional service, alongside sustainability initiatives to create the best shopping experience for our customers in Kerry. I’m delighted our efforts have been recognised. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team, loyal customers, and local community for their unwavering support. We’re proud to bring these awards home to Kerry."

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Managing Director of SuperValu, Luke Hanlon congratulated Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel, "This competition has been a longstanding tradition for the SuperValu brand, and each year, we are truly amazed by the high standards set by the finalists, and this year is no exception. I would like to extend my congratulations to Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel for demonstrating outstanding leadership in quality food, excellent customer service, and support of the local community. The team at Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel is highly deserving of these awards, and I wish them continued success in the future. A special thank you also goes to all SuperValu store owners and their dedicated teams for their unwavering commitment to local store excellence, which continues to shape SuperValu as the trusted brand it is today."

The award was in recognition of the exceptional standards consistently achieved by the team at Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel.