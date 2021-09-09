Gardaí yet to establish motive into suspected murder suicide in Lixnaw

Gardai say they are yet to establish a motive into the suspected murder suicide, which has left three members of a family dead in North Kerry.

The bodies of 24-year-old Jamie O'Sullivan and his 56 year old mother Eileen, were found inside the home in the town of Lixnaw on Wednesday.

Eileen's partner, 63-year-old Mossie, was found in a nearby field with a shotgun recovered close to his body,

The bodies were removed to University Hospital Kerry, where post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

Consultant psychiatrist at the Hermitage Clinic in Dublin Patricia Casey, says she previously called for a national review to be set up, into tragedies of this type: