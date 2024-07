Gardaí have warned people to lock their cars when visiting beaches and other popular tourist spots.

Dingle Gardaí say there’ve been a number of break-ins to vehicles in recent days.

The thefts occurred in car parks adjacent to beaches in West Kerry.

Items of value were stolen from the cars, none of which were locked.

Sergeant Elaine O’Donoghue is urging motorists to always lock their vehicles when leaving them.