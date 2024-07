Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a horse box from North Kerry.

The incident occurred on Friday night June 28th at the Leisure Centre in Ballybunion.

A horse box worth over two thousand euro was stolen from the area.

Advertisement

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick has this description of the horse box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybunion Gardaí on 068 27 104.