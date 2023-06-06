Advertisement
Gardaí warn of bogus tradesmen calling door to door in Kerry

Jun 6, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí warn of bogus tradesmen calling door to door in Kerry
Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/picjumbo_com-2130229/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=864983">free stock photos from www.picjumbo.com</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=864983">Pixabay</a>
Gardaí are warning of bogus tradesmen calling door to door in Kerry.

The gardaí received reports in mid-Kerry and in Tralee of people calling to houses, falsely advertising themselves as doing landscaping or tarmacadam work.

Gardaí say these people tend to look for cash up front, and usually say they’ve recently done a job with a neighbour.

In the incident in Tralee, the bogus tradesman allegedly became pushy asking for money from the person whose house they called to.

Sergeant Jamie Cullen has this advice for anyone who gets a knock at the door from someone claiming they will do work on the house.

