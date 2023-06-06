Gardaí warn of bogus tradesmen calling door to door in Kerry

Gardaí are warning of bogus tradesmen calling door to door in Kerry.

The gardaí received reports in mid-Kerry and in Tralee of people calling to houses, falsely advertising themselves as doing landscaping or tarmacadam work.

Gardaí say these people tend to look for cash up front, and usually say they’ve recently done a job with a neighbour.

Advertisement

In the incident in Tralee, the bogus tradesman allegedly became pushy asking for money from the person whose house they called to.

Sergeant Jamie Cullen has this advice for anyone who gets a knock at the door from someone claiming they will do work on the house.