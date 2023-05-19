Gardaí warn match goers to leave home early for tomorrow's Kerry Mayo clash in Killarney

Gardaí are warning people intending to travel to tomorrow's football match in Killarney, to leave home in plenty of time.

Kerry's senior footballers take on Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium with a 3pm thrown-in, and upwards of 30,000 people are expected to attend.

Inspector Gary Carroll, head of the Garda Roads Policing Unit, advised motorists that many parts of the town will be closed to traffic.

These include the Upper Lewis Road, O'Kelly's Villas, Marian Terrace, St Brendan's Terrace, Dalton's Avenue, the grounds of St Finian's hospital and Bridgefield Housing Estate.

He's warned people not to park in the driveways of anyone's home, which has created problems in previous years.

Inspector Carroll says there are plenty of car parks available to match goers: