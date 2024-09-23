Gardaí urge caution on new scam calls after Kerry people defrauded of over €17,000

Kerry Gardaí are urging people to exercise caution around scam phone calls which are in operation.

It’s after a number of people in the county were scammed out of substantial sums of money recently.

One received a call from a person purporting to be from the Credit Union, and that fraudulent transactions had occurred in the individuals account.

Separately, another person in Kerry was scammed out of over €17,000, after receiving a similar call from an individual pretending to be from Permanent TSB.

Both later discovered that access had been gained to their bank accounts, via their mobile phones.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan explains what happened.