Advertisement
News

Gardaí urge caution on new scam calls after Kerry people defrauded of over €17,000

Sep 23, 2024 18:00 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí urge caution on new scam calls after Kerry people defrauded of over €17,000
Share this article

Kerry Gardaí are urging people to exercise caution around scam phone calls which are in operation.

It’s after a number of people in the county were scammed out of substantial sums of money recently.

One received a call from a person purporting to be from the Credit Union, and that fraudulent transactions had occurred in the individuals account.

Advertisement

Separately, another person in Kerry was scammed out of over €17,000, after receiving a similar call from an individual pretending to be from Permanent TSB.

Both later discovered that access had been gained to their bank accounts, via their mobile phones.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan explains what happened.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Advertisement
Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after petrol bomb thrown at Killorglin property
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after petrol bomb thrown at Killorglin property
Rodri’s season looks to be over
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus