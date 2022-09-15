Advertisement
Gardaí to clamp down on underage drinking at Listowel Races this year

Sep 15, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí to clamp down on underage drinking at Listowel Races this year
Gardaí are collaborating with schools and bus companies in North Kerry in a bid to clamp down on underage drinking at the Listowel Races this year.

The Listowel Races are taking place next week from September 18th until 24th.

Sergeant Diarmuid O'Brien says he has written to 33 secondary schools in North Kerry and West Limerick asking teachers to reinforce the legislation on underage drinking.

He says Gardaí are liaising with bus companies and will carry out spot checks at pick up locations to ensure there are no alcoholic beverages on board.

Sergeant Diarmuid O’Brien says a similar campaign in 2019 saw a decline in underage drinking and issues this advice to parents:

