Advertisement
News

Gardaí to clamp down on Ballybunion traffic pranksters

Aug 15, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí to clamp down on Ballybunion traffic pranksters Gardaí to clamp down on Ballybunion traffic pranksters
Share this article

Gardaí are to clamp down on a group of pranksters who've been placing crash barriers and traffic cones in the middle of busy streets in North Kerry.

The youths have been using the barriers - left over from the height of the pandemic - to force cars to stop and turn back, wrongly believing the road is closed or diverted.

The barriers and cones are usually placed on the roads late at night, and have caused traffic problems and near-accidents in Ballybunion.

Advertisement

Gardaí in Listowel say they're adopting a zero tolerance approach and have asked those who've engaged in this practice, to stop.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus