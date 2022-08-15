Gardaí to clamp down on Ballybunion traffic pranksters

Gardaí are to clamp down on a group of pranksters who've been placing crash barriers and traffic cones in the middle of busy streets in North Kerry.

The youths have been using the barriers - left over from the height of the pandemic - to force cars to stop and turn back, wrongly believing the road is closed or diverted.

The barriers and cones are usually placed on the roads late at night, and have caused traffic problems and near-accidents in Ballybunion.

Gardaí in Listowel say they're adopting a zero tolerance approach and have asked those who've engaged in this practice, to stop.