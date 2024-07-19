Gardaí have seized drugs worth €11,900 in Tralee.
The drugs were seized following a search by members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.
A man was arrested in connection to the seizure and he has since been released without charge.
Gardaí seized suspected benzodiazepine tablets and cannabis with a combined value of approximately €11,900 following a search operation at a residential premises in Tralee last Friday.
The search under warrant was conducted by Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.
The search found €10,000 of suspected benzodiazepine tablets and €1,900 of cannabis herb.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Kerry.
He has since been released without charge, pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí say the drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis.
They say their investigations are ongoing.