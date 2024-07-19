Advertisement
News

Gardaí seize drugs worth almost €12,000 in Tralee

Jul 19, 2024 08:15 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seize drugs worth almost €12,000 in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €11,900 in Tralee.

The drugs were seized following a search by members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man was arrested in connection to the seizure and he has since been released without charge.

Advertisement

Gardaí seized suspected benzodiazepine tablets and cannabis with a combined value of approximately €11,900 following a search operation at a residential premises in Tralee last Friday.

The search under warrant was conducted by Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

The search found €10,000 of suspected benzodiazepine tablets and €1,900 of cannabis herb.

Advertisement

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Kerry.

He has since been released without charge, pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say the drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis.

Advertisement

They say their investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney based HR buddy to create 20 jobs
Advertisement
Valentia Coastguard leads multi-agency rescue of fallen hiker on Mount Brandon
Three found guilty for murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry team to be revealed this lunchtime
Kerry FC seek to advance in FAI Cup
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
JulyFest concludes at Killarney today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus