Gardaí have seized drugs worth €11,900 in Tralee.

The drugs were seized following a search by members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man was arrested in connection to the seizure and he has since been released without charge.

Advertisement

Gardaí seized suspected benzodiazepine tablets and cannabis with a combined value of approximately €11,900 following a search operation at a residential premises in Tralee last Friday.

The search under warrant was conducted by Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

The search found €10,000 of suspected benzodiazepine tablets and €1,900 of cannabis herb.

Advertisement

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Kerry.

He has since been released without charge, pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say the drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis.

Advertisement

They say their investigations are ongoing.