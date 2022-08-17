Gardaí searched two areas in Killarney as part of investigation into murder of Miriam Burns

Gardaí have searched two areas in Killarney as part of their investigation into the murder of Miriam Burns.

Radio Kerry News understands that gardaí carried out searches this afternoon at the wishing well in Ross Road and close to Ross Castle.

It’s believed that the gardaí are trying to locate clothing and material that may be connected to Mrs Burns’ death.

Today’s searches are linked to the arrest yesterday of a man in connection with the murder of the 75-year-old grandmother.

Gardaí are continuing to question the man in his 50s.

Miriam Burns was found dead in her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney on Monday.

She had injuries on her body.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the Ardshanavooley area between 5pm last Friday and 1pm on Monday to contact them on 064 6671160.