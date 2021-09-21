Gardaí reminding Kerry third level students of dangers of drug misuse

Gardaí are reminding third level students in Kerry of the dangers of drug misuse.

As part of their Campus Watch programme, gardaí launched their #riseabovetheinfluence drug awareness campaign as students return to college. The campaign aims to encourage students to seek out positive influences and avoid the harmful consequences of drugs misuse.

Gardaí say Freshers’ Week, which takes place in the Munster Technological University next week, should be a time for celebration. However, they’re reminding students that, as well as having potential effects on a person’s health, drug use is also a criminal offence.