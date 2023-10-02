Advertisement
Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to fatal North Kerry road collision

Oct 2, 2023 17:55 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to fatal North Kerry road collision
Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road collision in North Kerry.

It occurred at around 2.08AM on Sunday the 24th of September.

A 24-year-old man was killed following a collision with a vehicle on the R553 at Ballydonoghue, Lisselton near Ballybunion.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is urging any road users in the area at the time, with camera or dashcam recordings, to contact Listowel Garda Station.

Anyone with information can contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820.

