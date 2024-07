Gardaí are patrolling Kerry beaches and amenities as part of their summer policing plan.

Gardaí say these patrols aim to keep summer hot-spots free of crime and ensure people are safe as they enjoy what the county has to offer.

These patrols are also being conducted in the county’s coastal towns and villages.

Advertisement

Gardaí say this operation ranges from Tarbert to Kenmare, and takes in each coastal amenity along the Wild Atlantic Way.