ESB Networks is warning of scam text messages purporting to come from the company.

They are asking customers not engage directly, not to share any personal information, and to block and report the suspicious number if necessary.

Furthermore, an Garda Síochána has issued a strong warning to the public about an increase in frauds by scam callers and bogus tradespeople.

In a statement, Gardaí emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant against individuals attempting to exploit those affected by storm damage.

Cases have been reported of unannounced visitors offering repair services or selling equipment such as generators, chainsaws, and power washers, which may be of poor quality, stolen, or faulty.

The public is advised not to engage with tradespeople who arrive without a prior appointment or cold-call at their doors.

Authorities are urging people to keep an eye on elderly and vulnerable neighbors, who may be more susceptible to scams.

If suspicious activity is suspected, residents are encouraged to report it to their local garda station immediately.

Gardaí stress that genuine tradespeople will not be offended by inquiries and will welcome verification checks.

Gardaí have outlined several key precautions homeowners should take before hiring any repair service, including:

Requesting a sales brochure or official documentation that includes a valid phone number, physical address, and VAT-registered number.

Exercising caution if only a mobile number or an incomplete address is provided.

Checking online sources to verify the legitimacy of the business.

Asking for written quotations and references from previous clients.

Seeking multiple estimates before making any financial commitment.

Avoiding cash payments and using traceable payment methods instead.

Never allowing strangers to remain unsupervised inside your home.

Reporting may prevent someone else from becoming a victim.

Inform people about possible scams.

If you suspect bogus callers, tradespeople, or other suspicious behavior, call your local garda station or 999/112.

In an emergency, always dial 999/112.