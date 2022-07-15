Gardaí issue parking warning ahead of busy weekend at Kerry's seaside resorts

Gardaí are warning the public that they'll be clamping down on careless parking this weekend, as large crowds are expected in the county's seaside resorts.

High temperatures forecast for Saturday and Sunday, means parking will be at a premium in places like Banna, Inch and Ballybunion.

Gardaí say that on Sunday last, which was another warm, sunny day, some cars were abandoned rather than parked in many resorts.

Several cars were parked on the approach into Banna car park, where bollards were placed to prohibit parking.

This made it difficult for emergency vehicles to access the beach, and for other cars to enter and exit the car park.

Gardaí point out that beachgoers have a greater chance of having their cars damaged if they choose to park in such areas.

With high temperatures expected this weekend, they've warned that they'll be patrolling busy areas and issuing parking tickets to anyone who parks in a prohibited area.