Advertisement
News

Gardaí issue further appeal for public assistance in murder of Killarney grandmother

Aug 19, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí issue further appeal for public assistance in murder of Killarney grandmother Gardaí issue further appeal for public assistance in murder of Killarney grandmother
Share this article

Gardaí are issuing a further appeal for the public's assistance in the investigation of the murder of Killarney woman Miriam Burns.

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday after the body of the 75-year-old grandmother was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooly on Monday.

Gardaí are asking people to reflect back on their movements from last weekend, especially between the hours of 7pm on Friday until Monday lunchtime:

Advertisement

Garda superintendent in the Kerry Division Flor Murphy says the murder inquiry is fully resourced with 40 to 50 personnel deployed to the investigation; he says there's a commitment to deliver justice to Miriam Burns.

Garda superintendent Flor Murphy explains why the public’s help is crucial to the investigation:

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus