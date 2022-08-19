Gardaí issue further appeal for public assistance in murder of Killarney grandmother

Gardaí are issuing a further appeal for the public's assistance in the investigation of the murder of Killarney woman Miriam Burns.

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday after the body of the 75-year-old grandmother was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooly on Monday.

Gardaí are asking people to reflect back on their movements from last weekend, especially between the hours of 7pm on Friday until Monday lunchtime:

Garda superintendent in the Kerry Division Flor Murphy says the murder inquiry is fully resourced with 40 to 50 personnel deployed to the investigation; he says there's a commitment to deliver justice to Miriam Burns.

Garda superintendent Flor Murphy explains why the public’s help is crucial to the investigation:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.