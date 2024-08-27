Advertisement
Gardaí issue appeal following alleged fraud involving fire extinguishers in South Kerry

Aug 27, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
An Garda Síochána has issued an appeal for information following instances of alleged fraud in South Kerry.

Gardaí in Skibbereen are investigating multiple reports of allegedly inappropriate or insufficient fire safety equipment being sold in rural areas of South Kerry and West Cork.

Accounts suggest business people, farmers and individuals in the area are being targeted.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, a spokesperson says Gardaí are continuing to investigate several reports in recent months of alleged fraud.

Gardaí advise anyone who is concerned they may be the victim of fraud to err on the side of caution and report it to their local Garda station.

