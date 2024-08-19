A driver in South Kerry had a lucky escape after their car fell on to a beach after over a cliff.

The UK-registered car went over the cliff at Lamb’s Head on Saturday afternoon.

The driver was not injured and walked out of the car, which was badly damaged by the fall.

It’s understood it wasn’t due to speed, but rather the narrowness of the road.

Fianna Fail councillor Norma Moriarty praised the local emergency services, and said the driver was also lucky that the tide was out at the time.