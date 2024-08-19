Advertisement
News

Driver walks away uninjured after car goes over cliff in South Kerry

Aug 19, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Driver walks away uninjured after car goes over cliff in South Kerry
Share this article

A driver in South Kerry had a lucky escape after their car fell on to a beach after over a cliff.

The UK-registered car went over the cliff at Lamb’s Head on Saturday afternoon.

The driver was not injured and walked out of the car, which was badly damaged by the fall.

Advertisement

It’s understood it wasn’t due to speed, but rather the narrowness of the road.

Fianna Fail councillor Norma Moriarty praised the local emergency services, and said the driver was also lucky that the tide was out at the time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

August festival at Killarney Racecourse begins Thursday
Advertisement
One person injured following two vehicle crash in Tralee this morning
Taoiseach wants more judges appointed to enable a swifter response to street violence
Advertisement

Recommended

Henry leaves role as France U21 manager
Kerry County Council to host civic reception for international Rose centres
Taoiseach officially opens Listowel bypass
12-month-old baby undergoes surgery in UHK following attack by XL bully dog
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus