Gardaí are investigating a serious assault in Killarney over the long weekend in which a man had several teeth knocked out.

The man was attacked by four other men, who were unknown to him, in the Mission Road area of the town on Sunday night shortly before 9pm.

The man had several teeth knocked out as a result of the assault, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Garda Eilis Cronin says anyone with information or dash cam footage should come forward.