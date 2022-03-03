Advertisement
Gardaí investigating criminal damage at Aughinish Alumina

Mar 3, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Rusal Aughinish Alumina Plant as viewed across the estuary from Kildysart Pier. Photo: Blight55 via Wikimedia Commons
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Aughinish Alumina.

It’s believed the stone sign at the entrance to the factory, on the N69 close to Askeaton in west Limerick, was daubed in paint.

Gardaí have confirmed they attended an incident of criminal damage at 5pm last Sunday in Aughinish.

No injuries were reported; no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Aughinish Alumina is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and is one of the biggest employers in the West Limerick region.

