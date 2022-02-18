Advertisement
Gardaí investigate burglary at Headford Post Office

Feb 18, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigate burglary at Headford Post Office
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Headford Post Office, near Killarney, which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

It's believe to be connected to an attempt to steal a car near the post office in Headford.

At this stage it's not known if there's a link between the incidents in Headford and the attempted armed robbery this morning at the post office in New Street, Killarney.

Headford is 10 miles from Killarney.

Anyone with information about the Killarney and Headford incidents can contact Killarney at 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

 

