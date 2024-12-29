Gardaí in Kerry dealing with 18 active missing person cases in the county

There are 18 active missing person cases in Kerry.

That’s according to figures presented to Radio Kerry by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee recently announced an updated database for missing persons.

It means information on cases from coroners around the country can be searched, and details on any items found with remains can be shared.

Chief superintendent Powell says cases are regularly reviewed in Kerry and no stone will be left unturned in relation to missing persons.