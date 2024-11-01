Gardaí confirm meth lab bust in Killarney as woman arrested

A woman in her 40s has been arrested after gardaí busted a meth lab in Killarney.

Suspected cocaine and crystal meth worth thousands have been seized.

Members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local garda units searched a property in the Killarney area yesterday.

Out of this search, gardaí seized €14,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,000 worth of suspected crystal meth.

Gardaí also recovered components of a methamphetamine laboratory (meth lab), and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested and taken to a garda station in Kerry as a result of this drugs seizure.

She is held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, and as such can be held for up to seven days.

The garda investigation is ongoing, and the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.