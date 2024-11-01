Advertisement
News

Gardaí confirm meth lab bust in Killarney as woman arrested

Nov 1, 2024 10:51 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí confirm meth lab bust in Killarney as woman arrested
Share this article

A woman in her 40s has been arrested after gardaí busted a meth lab in Killarney.

Suspected cocaine and crystal meth worth thousands have been seized.

Members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local garda units searched a property in the Killarney area yesterday.

Advertisement

Out of this search, gardaí seized €14,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,000 worth of suspected crystal meth.

Gardaí also recovered components of a methamphetamine laboratory (meth lab), and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested and taken to a garda station in Kerry as a result of this drugs seizure.

Advertisement

She is held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, and as such can be held for up to seven days.

The garda investigation is ongoing, and the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman arrested after significant drugs seizure in Kerry
Advertisement
Average yearly earnings in Kerry increased by 2.3% in 2023
Trial adjourned in relation to Tralee library protest disruption and assaults
Advertisement

Recommended

United appoint Amorim
Woman arrested after significant drugs seizure in Kerry
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus