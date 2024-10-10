Gardaí were called to Tarbert last night, after a large group of teenagers set off fireworks at different locations around the town, frightening animals and putting elderly people in fear.

One local resident says the people of the North Kerry town are 'fed up' of this behaviour every year, in the run-up to Halloween.

Tarbert man Ted Griffin was out for a walk last night when he came across a group of more than twenty teenagers, setting off fireworks.

He says they were ignited over houses and over people's heads, causing fear among the elderly and frightening people's pets.

Gardaí were called, but if was after 9pm when they arrived, by which time the group has dispersed.

Mr Griffin says this behaviour is a regular occurrence in the run-up to Halloween:

Sgt Diarmaid O'Brien from Listowel Gardaí says he's aware of 'Category One' fireworks - which are legal - being sold at certain outlets in Kerry.

He says Gardaí will be closely monitoring fireworks, bonfires and gatherings of youths in the run-up to Halloween, as part of Operation Tombola.

But he also appealed to the public to call the Gardaí if they know of any hotspots for this type of behaviour, and he asked parents to be vigilant also and to know where their teenagers are.