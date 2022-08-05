Gardaí appealing for witnesses in tragic Ballybunion drownings

The brother and sister who died following a drowning accident in Ballybunion have been named locally.

50-year-old Dessie Byrne, who is from Lecarrow in Co Roscommon, drowned at the Men's Beach in Ballybunion shortly after 6 o'clock yesterday evening.

His sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson, who was living in Sweden, was discovered in the water shortly afterwards and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who might have seen something on the beach to come forward.

Meanwhile, Ballybunion Coast Guard is urging swimmers to be aware of their limits after the tragic double drowning incident on the beach yesterday.

A shadow has been cast over Ballybunion since the news spread of the tragic deaths of a brother and sister on their holidays in the North Kerry town.

That’s according to TJ McCarron who is the officer-in-charge with Ballybunion Coast Guard Unit.

He was on duty last evening when the bodies of 50-year-old Dessie Byrne and his 62-year-old sister Muriel Eriksson were discovered at the beach.

The incident comes 30 years after the drownings of Clare man, Tony McCarthy and his son, Aidan, while exploring the caves on Ballybunion Beach.

Mr McCarron said tragedy can strike, even when the water is considered safe for swimming, and has this advice for swimmers:

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe from Listowel Garda Station says gardaí are assisting the family of the deceased and that post mortems are taking place today and a file will be prepared for the coroner.