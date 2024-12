Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a jewellery shop in Dingle was broken into early last Tuesday.

The window of Weldon Jewelers was smashed around 2am and a quantity of jewellery was taken.

The suspects were captured on CCTV and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking today on Talkabout, Sergeant Lynda Brosnan has asked anyone with information to please contact Dingle or Tralee Garda stations.