Gardaí allege West Kerry man threatened to kill woman during year-long harassment

A West Kerry man allegedly told a woman he would put an iron bar through her head, during a 12-month period in which he’s accused of harassing her.

38-year-old Rónán O’Connor of Cathair Scuilibin, Ballydavid, faces two charges which will be dealt with in the district court.

The state did not object to bail, subject to conditions.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connor is accused of harassing a woman at her home in Ballydavid on dates between 1st October 2023, and 19th September 2024.

He also faces one count of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the same woman, at her home on January 13th 2024.

At Tralee District Court, Detective Garda John Clancy gave evidence that Mr O’Connor made no reply when charged.

Advertisement

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal, meaning the matter would stay at district court level.

If the DPP had directed the matter be moved to a higher court, larger sentences would be available upon any potential conviction.

Judge David Waters asked if there was additional evidence he needed to hear to accept jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The court was told that Mr O’Connor told the woman he would put an iron bar through her head, during this period of alleged harassment.

On the specific date in January 2024, Mr O’Connor is alleged to have gone to her house and made death threats at her for over an hour.

Garda Clancy told the court the harassment arises from a dispute between Mr O’Connor and the woman’s husband.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connor’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell indicated his client would apply for bail, and the state did not object, subject to conditions.

These include that he makes no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged victim or any witnesses, that he stays away from her home, and he must not post or share any material about any people involved or the case itself.

Judge Waters also ordered that he surrender his passport to gardaí, upon hearing that his wife is an American citizen.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connor was remanded on bail to 28th March, when he’ll appear in Dingle District Court to either enter a plea or seek a date for his case to be heard.