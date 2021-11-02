Gardaí advising of alternative routes following road traffic incident in Glenbeigh

Gardaí are advising of alternative routes, following a road traffic incident in Glenbeigh (12pm update).

It’s understood a truck overturned near Mountain Stage earlier this morning.

Gardaí are asking motorists travelling from Killorglin to Cahersiveen to stay on the Ring of Kerry Road.

However, traffic travelling in the opposite direction – from Cahersiveen to Killorglin – should use the Cliff Road via Rossbeigh.

Gardaí say traffic using this diversion via Cliff Road going eastwards will not encounter significant traffic.

Oversized vehicles or artic lorries are advised to travel via the Ballaghisheen Pass.