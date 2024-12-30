Garda Ombudsman received 66 complains relating to Kerry in 2024

The Garda Síóchána Ombudsman received 66 complaints in 2024 involving a connection to this county.

GSOC says between January and November 2024, the 66 complaints related to Kerry being either the home division of the garda member concerned or being the location where the incident occurred.

Of the 66 complaints, 39 were deemed admissible by GSOC and forwarded for investigation.

No further action will occur for the remaining 27 which were deemed inadmissible.

GSOC says 18 complaints remained open for investigation as of November 30th, 2024.

None of the investigations relating to Kerry that were closed in 2024 resulted in referrals to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

GSOC says all complaints it receives are assessed against criteria listed under section 87 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to determine whether they are admissible.

Criteria include that it must relate to behaviour which would, if proven, constitute a criminal offence or a breach of garda discipline by a member of An Garda Síochána and must be made within the time limit of within one year of the incident subject to the complaint.

GSOC investigates allegations of criminal offences by gardaí under section 98 of the 2005 act.

It also carries out non-criminal investigations as set out in the Garda Síochána Act.