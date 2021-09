A garda cordon is still in place around the scene of a suspected murder-suicide in North Kerry.

Last night, the bodies of three people were discovered in Ballyreehan, Lixnaw.

The bodies of a woman in her sixties and a man in his twenties were found inside a house, while the body of a man in his sixties was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling along with a firearm.

Radio Kerry’s Amber Galwey, who’s at the scene, says investigations are ongoing.