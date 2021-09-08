Garda cordon put in place around scene of suspected north Kerry murder-suicide

A garda cordon has been put in place around the scene of a suspected murder-suicide in north Kerry.

Last night, the bodies of three people were discovered in Ballyreehan, Lixnaw.

The bodies of a woman in her sixties and a man in his twenties were found inside a house.

The body of a man in his sixties was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling, along with a firearm.

The scene has been preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau and Gardai say they're not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Cllr Mike Kennelly is Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District.

He says people in Lixnaw and the surrounding areas are devastated by the tragedy: