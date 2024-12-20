Garda Christmas street collection taking place in Tralee today

Gardaí in Tralee will be holding their annual Christmas street collection this afternoon, this year in aid of Debra Ireland.

Some of the more musical members of the force will be joining with Radio Kerry's Maire Begley and local band Heart and Soul, to entertain shoppers on The Mall between now and 3pm.

Debra Ireland supports people who have the condition EB or 'Butterfly skin', and are missing the essential proteins that bind the skin's layers

together.

Actor Colin Farrell has been spearheading a campaign to raise awareness of the condition.

This is the 20th year of the Garda Christmas street collection in Tralee, with a different charity benefitting every year.