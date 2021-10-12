Future of South Kerry Greenway could be decided on over coming week

There could be a decision on the future of the South Kerry Greenway over the coming week.

The case came before Mr Justice Richard Humphreys in the High Court yesterday.

In July, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys dismissed two legal challenges against the decision of An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission to Kerry County Council for the South Kerry Greenway and the accompanying CPO.

He's now due to make a decision on an application for a certificate to appeal this judgement to the Court of Appeal; there could be a decision in the coming week.

The case was before the High Court yesterday, but dealt with an issue regarding a stay on works concerning the project.

It's believed Kerry County Council issued a letter stating there should be no stay, but if there is, that certain terms be attached.

Counsel for the applicants sought time to take instructions on the contents of this letter, and Mr Justice Humphreys adjourned this issue until Tuesday of next week.

He said in the meantime, the parties may get some communication from the court regarding the certificate for leave to appeal.