Further walk-in COVID booster clinics will held in Kerry over the coming days.

A clinic for those aged only between 16-29 will take place tomorrow, Thursday, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

A walk-in clinic for those over 30 will operate on Sunday (January 9th), again from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The HSE is asking the public to note the time and dates for age-specific categories.

The centre is located at the former Borg Warner site in Monavalley in Tralee.