Further remand in custody for man accused of “violent and frenzied” Tralee attack

A man has been remanded in custody with consent to bail in relation to an alleged "violent and frenzied attack" in Tralee.

Anthony Burke, of Arlington Lodge, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

The 25-year-old faces one charge in relation to an alleged incident in Tralee in November.

Anthony Burke is charged with assault causing serious harm to a man in his 30s at Arlington Lodge, Church Street, Tralee on November 10th.

The court previously heard that the alleged incident was a “violent and frenzied attack with a knife”.

In November, Mr Burke had been remanded in custody, with consent to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

He appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison recently in relation to the charge.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book of evidence in the case is not yet available.

Solicitor John Cashell, under instruction from Mr Burke’s solicitor Brendan Ahern, told Judge David Waters that a renewed bail variant application is to be lodged at his next appearance.

Judge Waters further remanded Mr Burke in custody, to appear in person before Tralee District Court on March 5th.