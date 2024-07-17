Two Kerry men charged in relation to the country’s largest ever crystal meth seizure are to appear in-person at Tralee courthouse today as further charges are expected to be brought against them.

Earlier this month, Tralee District Court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions issued formal directions for further charges to be brought against both Nathan McDonnell and James Leen.

They must appear before Tralee District Court in person this morning to find out what those charges will be.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, is accused of the possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply at the former Ballyseedy Garden Centre over a four-month period.

His co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna,Listowel, is also accused of possession of the crystal meth, worth an estimated€33 million, at the garden centre for sale or supply, and the importation of the drug into Ireland.

Both men have been in custody since February after being arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

On July 3rd, Tralee District Court heard the DPP issued formal directions for further charges against both men.

The men will be transported from Cork and Portlaoise prisons, where the are being held in custody,to Tralee District Court this morning for those additional charges.

The court previously heard it’s expected that the book of evidence in both the case of Mr McDonnell and Mr Leen will be ready by July 30th.

It’s expected that there’ll be an increased security presence outside Tralee courthouse today.