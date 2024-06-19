State ordered to provide update in Kerry crystal meth case or face matter being struck out

A judge has ordered the state must provide an update in the cases of two Kerry men charged over a major crystal meth seizure, or face the matter being struck out.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, both appeared again before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

The two men have been in custody since late February on drug charges in connection with the largest ever crystal meth seizure in the history of the state.

Advertisement

44-year-old Mr McDonnell is accused of the possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply between October and February inside a machine at the former Ballyseedy Garden Centre, which he ran.

41-year-old Mr Leen is also accused of the possession of the drug for sale or supply, as well as one charge of importing the drug into Ireland.

In the case of Mr Leen, Inspector Chris Manton said the book of evidence is not available, and sought to remand him for another two weeks in Cork Prison.

Advertisement

His solicitor Pat Mann said Mr Leen has been coming before the court fortnightly since February, and it’s gone way beyond time for the state to serve him with the book of evidence against him.

Representing Mr McDonnell, solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he had been told further charges were being considered but has had no update on them or the book of evidence whatsoever.

Mr O’Connell said he believes the single charge against Mr McDonnell is a holding charge and he applied for the matter to be struck out.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters acknowledged in both cases that these will be complicated books of evidence, but he said the state has to explain these delays.

He remanded both men in custody for another two weeks, but said the state must provide an update on the books of evidence on that date, and if they’re not available, the state must explain why.

Judge Waters said Mr Mann and Mr O’Connell would have very strong grounds to have the matter struck out or have the men released on bail in two weeks, if there’s no explanation from the state.