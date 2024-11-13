Advertisement
Further charges brought against North Kerry man accused of Castleisland assault

Nov 13, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Further charges brought against North Kerry man accused of Castleisland assault
Further charges have been brought against a North Kerry man accused of assault in Castleisland.

Dermot O’Mahony of Mountain View, Leith West, Abbeydorney appeared before Tralee District Court recently.

The 39-year-old faces three further charges in relation to the alleged incident on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Dermot O’Mahony appeared in person before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

It’s alleged that on the morning of June 3rd he assaulted a woman in her 30s at Cahereen Heights, Castleisland.

The court previously heard that a table lamp and fists were used in the incident.

His solicitor, Pat Mann indicated that two of the original charges have been struck out, which was confirmed to the court by gardaí – these included trespassing and assault causing bodily harm charges.

Mr O’Mahony was charged with three further counts in relation to the alleged incident, including trespassing in a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person; criminal damage; and assault.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the judge that the DPP has directed trial on indictment in the case.

Judge Waters remanded the accused Mr O’Mahony on continuing bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on November 13th for the book of evidence to be served.

Legal aid was extended to cover the new charges.

