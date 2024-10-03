Court hears man used table lamp and fists in Castleisland assault

Tralee District Court has heard allegations that a man used a table lamp and his fists to cause significant injuries to a man and woman in Castleisland in June.

39-year-old Dermot O’Mahony of Mountain View, Leith West, Abbeydorney, faces three charges arising from the one incident in the early hours of the June Bank Holiday Monday.

At Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction in the case after hearing the allegations against Mr O’Mahony.

Advertisement

The Director of Public Prosecutions has not yet directed what court Mr O’Mahony’s case should be tried in, and Judge Waters said he can consider refusing jurisdiction.

To do this, he asked Sergeant Chris Manton to outline the facts of the case.

It’s alleged that Mr O’Mahony entered the house of an ex-partner through an unlocked door at about 6:30am on the June Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement

Gardaí allege he then accosted his ex-partner and a man in the bedroom of the house, and used a table lamp and his fists to strike both parties.

Sergeant Manton said that on foot of this incident, the male injured party received plastic surgery and staples in his face.

Judge Waters asked if there were children in the house at the time, and Sergeant Manton told him there were.

Advertisement

Mr O’Mahony faces three charges arising from this one incident; these are one of assault with intent to cause bodily harm to the man, assault causing harm to a female in her 30s, and one count of burglary.

Judge Waters refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will be dealt with in a higher court.

Mr O’Mahony was remanded on continuing bail to 23 October, when the state will serve him with the book of evidence against him and he will be sent forward to that higher court.