Further charges brought against man in relation to alleged rape and scissors attack on woman in Tralee

Further charges have been brought against a man arrested in relation to an alleged attack on a woman in Tralee in March.

The 32-year-old man accused of carrying out the attack, is of no fixed abode, and he cannot be named by order of the court.

He appeared in person before Judge Marie Keane at Tralee District Court.

The man had been accused of five charges in relation to the alleged attack of a young woman in Tralee.

These included rape; and Section 4 rape of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act 1990; threat to kill or cause serious harm; burglary with intent to commit assault causing harm; and the production of an implement in the course of a dispute, namely a scissors.

He appeared before Tralee District Court and was charged with further counts, including assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The man was also charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a female, Contrary to section 3 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

The court heard that the book of evidence in the case is not yet available, however, it is expected to be prepared very soon.

Judge Marie Keane remanded the man in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on August 22nd, via-video link.