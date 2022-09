The funeral is to take place tomorrow of the man who died in a crash outside Abbeyfeale on Sunday evening.

John Sheehy from Knocknacrohy, Duagh, who was in his 70s, was the only occupant of the car.

The single vehicle collision happened on the R555 Duagh road outside of Abbeyfeale.

Mr Sheehy’s funeral Mass will take place at 11 tomorrow morning in St Brigid's Church, Duagh.