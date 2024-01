The funeral of a man who’d been missing from West Limerick for over a week is taking place this morning.

73-year-old John McSweeney went missing from his home in Athea on January 6th.

His body was found on Sunday following extensive searches in the area.

Mr McSweeney’s funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Carrickerry at 11am and he’ll be laid to rest afterwards in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle West.